Winners Emerge In FCMB-Sponsored “Secure Lagos Hackathon”

Winners have emerged in the Secure Lagos Hackathon, organized by the Lagos State Education Trust Fund (LSETF) and sponsored by leading lender First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

The Hackathon was designed to encourage creation of technology-based solutions to help secure the lives and properties of Lagosians, improve the operations of security and safety agencies, as well as provide employment opportunities and promoting entrepreneurship amongst youths in the state.

The 3-day event which began on Friday, May and ended Sunday, May 20 saw applications received from over 200 techies with innovative ideas.

After 3 days of discipline, diligence and hard work, with 10 teams battling to take home the prize money, Team LSFlow emerged the winners of the Grand Prize of N2,000,000 courtesy FCMB. The second prize was won by Team Abo Eko, who took home N1,000,000.

FCMB has re-iterated its commitment to the development of Nigeria’s Techspace Ecosystem, even as it continues to support its customers to fulfil their aspirations. According to the Team Lead, Techspace Ecosystem Business of FCMB, Babajide Asegbeloyin “Tech businesses have unique needs, especially at startup and incubation stage. FCMB provides bespoke support at the different stages of the journey and we are very passionate about providing the right solutions to the tech ecosystem. Our mandate is to be the preferred and go-to financial institution for the tech ecosystem.”

See pictures from the 3-Day Secure Lagos Hackathon below: