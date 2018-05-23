Wizkid begs his fans to vote for Davido as BET’s Best International Act

Months after Wizkid and Davido settled, the bromance is still alive and happily growing as we can imagine.

Wizkid took to his instagram account to canvass for votes for his colleague, Davido who recently got nominated in the upcoming BET Award show.

His supposed bestie, Tiwa Savage, was also nominated in the same category as Davido, and after posting Davido’s photo, Wizkid also asked his 5.1 million fans to go vote for Tiwa.

He wrote; “Oya my people! Go vote my guy @davidoofficial . Y’all know he deserves it. He put in work🙏🏾 #OneAfrica! #TogetherwePush”

On Tiwa’s case, he wrote; “Oya don’t dull!! Vote da Hardest working woman i know @tiwasavage !! #OneAfrica! 🌹🙏🏾 #Togetherwepush”

-Gistreel