Wizkid celebrates first son, Bolutife Balogun as he turns 7 (Photos)

Wizkid took to his social media to celebrate his first son, Bolutife Ayo Balogun as he adds another year today.

The singer was over joyed to see how fast he has grown as he took to his twitter account to celebrate his first child.

Wishing him a happy birthday, he wrote saying;

“My first love is 7 today! Wow! Happy birthday Bolutife Balogun! love you crazy kiddo!”

Bolutife Ayo Balogun’s mum, Shola Ogudu has given him a wonderful birthday gift as she unveils his own clothing line for kids named Czar & Czarina, making him a CEO at 7.

Shola shared lovely photos from his photoshoot for the clothing line and wrote;

“Welcome to the 7-year-olds club!

Consider yourself one of the lucky few because not every 7-year-old can be as COOL and WISE as you.

“And As you grow older and bigger, you’re also growing even more COOLER and WISER.

“Seven is such a great age to be because you are now ready to explore more and learn more and I pray that this year marks the beginning of your most exciting years yet.

“I’ve always believed that SEVEN is a very lucky number, And now that you’re turning SEVEN years old, expect this year to be a very lucky year,

“And what our Lord God has started in our lives He shall finish to PERFECTION in Jesus name.

“And I Thank You Lord for a New Day, A New Dawn, A New Year in your Life BOLUWATIFEMI Mummy Loves You UNCONDITIONALY forever and a day more.

“Happy 7th Birthday My Young CEO @czar_czarina

Now let’s proceed to making the veryyyyy best of today. *whoopwhoop* “

