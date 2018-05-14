Entertainment, Gossip, Nigerian Music

Wizkid ft. Ty Dolla Sign – Highgrade

Wizkid is on his usual release Operand, Here he spills on the Grill as he dishes out another Song with an High level infusion featuring Dr – TY Dolla $ign.

These lovely acts did a damage to this soft and silk tune produced by Mut4y dubbed “Highgrade”.

Highgrade Comes with a classical western Music lifestyle with the Wizkid African infused vibe.

