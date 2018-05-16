Wizkid Hails Himself, Davido Encourages

The closeness between musicians, Wizkid and Davido continue as the pair had a cool exchange on social media yet again.

Wizkid revealed via a tweet that he was very thankful for his journey and how far his music career has come as he used to perform in a small club in London but was now about to perform to over 20000 fans in the famous O2 arena, well Davido responded by saying; ‘you just dey start’

Meanwhile, Davido and Tiwa Savage were also nominated for the 2018 BET Awards which will take place on the 25th of June at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

See the list of nominees below ;

The Best International Act Award

Booba (France)

Cassper Nyovest (SA)

Dadju (France)

Davido (Nigeria)

Distruction Boyz (SA)

Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)

J Hus (UK)

Niska (France)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Stefflon Don (UK)

Stormzy (UK)

It was rumoured that Tiwa Savage and Davido Unfollowed themselves on Twitter, it started on twitter when wizkid announced his need for a sister, a line from Davido’s song ‘Assurance’ and Davido replied to his comment mentioning Tiwa’s name, however, we wish both musician success and fans are anticipating who will win.

-Greennews