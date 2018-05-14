Wizkid Makes Cryptic Post Amid Dating Rumour With Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage and Wizkid
Popular Nigerian musician, Wizkid has shared a rather cryptic message on social media concerning women.
The celebrity made a case for women as he urged men to love them more.
Recall that dating rumour between Wizkid and Tiwa Savage has been on for a while after the duo have been spotted together on numerous occasions.
Many believe Tiwa’s marriage crumbled due to lack of love.
Wizkid wrote: “A woman is to be loved and appreciated…Woman is an earth, the mother of creation..Must Love woman”🌹❤️🦅.”
