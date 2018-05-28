Wizkid makes over 300 million from his Afro Republik concert in London

On Saturday, May 26th, 2018, Nigerian Superstar singer, Wizkid brought the afrobeat sound to his Afro Republik fest at The O2 Arena in London, and according to sources he made lot of millions from the concert.

Wizkid who reportedly sold out the 20,000 seat capacity of O2 Arena in London before the event, made 385,100,071 Million Naira from the show. The event tickets was sold at £40 per ticket, that is 40×20,000 = 800,000 pounds.

Late last year, Wizkid sold out the Royal Albert Hall in London and at the end of the show, the singer had promised that his aim for the coming year was to sell out the iconic O2 Arena and true to his words, barely seven months after, Wizkid announced his concert and it was sold out days before the event. There were 20,000 people at the concert.

It was his first major international performance for the year and the concert was preceded by performances from the likes of Maleek Berry, Yxng Bane who brought Kojo Funds on stage, Mr Eazi who performed his latest single, London Town alongside UK rapper, Giggs, Tekno, Not3s, Tiwa Savage, but the night belonged to Wizkid, the Starboy of Nigerian music.

Introduced by British superstar, Naomi Campbell, Wizkid took to the stage wearing a mask and backed by a full band with his dancers, he had his fists in the air as the fans went wild and lit up the arena with their phones.

And that was the beginning of a concert that delivered all that was promised plus so much more, as Wizkid kicked off the night with Manya, and performed songs from his catalog like Show you the money, Nowo, Fake Love, Omo Jaiye Jaiye, In my bed, Final with the crowd at the O2 arena singing along to every song.

Part of the brilliance of his set was his constant interaction with the crowd in between his performances.

While Wizkid’s new songs may have gotten him caught in the new buzz of modern day fans, it is his music from the past that set him on this path and he knows this, returning to his oldies as he told the fans ”Let’s do some Wizkid classics right now” and rendered songs like, No Lele, Tease me, Don’t dull, Azonto, Pakuromo and Love my baby, evoking some of the loudest cheers on the night.

Midway through the set, Wizkid brought out Tiwa Savage, who he referred to as ‘someone special’ as they performed Malo.

Source: Gistreel