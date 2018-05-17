Wizkid reacts after being accused by his babymamas of not taking care of his sons

Wizkid has reacted to the allegations from his babymamas, Sola Ogudu and Binta, who tagged him as a dead beat dad.

Recall the allegations of being irresponsible all started from Solas who took to Twitter to rank about her being a mother and father to their son all by herself (which could possibly suggest that Wizkid is a deadbeat dad).

Her tweets reads:

“Being a Mom and a Dad and Still Manage to Slay all at once on a Legit Income!!! Please I need my accolades served chilled!!!! It’s very well deserved!!!

Thank you lord.. I’ll never get tired of thanking you God.. Cos I am where and who I am because of you my Miracle Worker!!!

I have alottt to say.. I feel the need to call someone out soo baddd..

Like just blast our full REAL history for the public.

et the world know the Real Truth not the liesss this person has made the world believe

But God keeps patting me on the back saying I gotchu baby…

It’s a been a great day today.. Let’s leave it at that and keep it classy as always.

#Everyday4theThief1dayForTheOwner #OnedayBushmeatGoCatchTheHunter

He Who Fights and Runaway Lives to Fight Another day FULLY ARMED!!!

..You’ve been strong for so long don’t let nobody change that

So because of the fear of God In me I’ll save this person face.

And Leave this person to Karma to do what it does best…”

Then yesterday, Binta called him out, saying Wizkid is also irresponsible and hasn’t really assumed the role of a father in the life of her 2 year old son.

Read the exchange below:

In reaction to all these Allegations, Wizkid simply wrote that there are always 2 sides to every story.

– Yabaleftonline