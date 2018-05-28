Wizkid reportedly made over 300 million from AfroRepublik concert

On Saturday, May 26th, 2018, Nigerian Superstar singer, Wizkid brought the afrobeat sound to his Afro Republik fest at The O2 Arena in London, and according to sources he made lot of millions from the concert.

Wizkid who reportedly sold out the 20,000 seat capacity of O2 Arena in London before the event, made 385,100,071 Million Naira from the show.

The event tickets was sold at £40 per ticket, that is 40×20,000 = 800,000 pounds.

Meanwhile, One of Wizkid’s fan who isn’t impressed about his sold show show at the O2 Arena in London, has called out the singer to improve on his voice and stop making babies.

Identified as @ola_skanmi on Instagram, he shared a video of Wizkid’s performance on stage captioning the video:

“Wizkid please stop making babies, go and get a vocal coach, because you can’t sing and please I want my 60€ tickey money and 40€ taxi back, busted wasted 100€”

