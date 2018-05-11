Wizkid says he is looking for a sister – Davido reacts, calls Tiwa Savage

Wizkid has revealed on social media that he is looking for a sister in reaction to Davido’s hit song ‘Assurance.’
Starboy who is a father of three with three different baby mamas had earlier on revealed that he can never really settle down with just one lady.
He however revealed via a Tweet that he is looking for a sister and off-course Mr. Assurance (Davido) himself replied him.
He wrote:
Obviously joking, Davido replied by calling out singer, Tiwa Savage who has been best buddies with Wizkid for some time now.
See his reply below:
This may just be a subtle confirmation that Tiwa Savage and Wizkid are in-fact an item as there have been rumors allover social media linking the two of them romantically.
