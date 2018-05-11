Entertainment, Gossip

Wizkid says he is looking for a sister – Davido reacts, calls Tiwa Savage

Wizkid has revealed on social media that he is looking for a sister in reaction to Davido’s hit song ‘Assurance.’

Starboy who is a father of three with three different baby mamas had earlier on revealed that he can never really settle down with just one lady.

He however revealed via a Tweet that he is looking for a sister and off-course Mr. Assurance (Davido) himself replied him.

He wrote:

Obviously joking, Davido replied by calling out singer, Tiwa Savage who has been best buddies with Wizkid for some time now.

See his reply below:

This may just be a subtle confirmation that Tiwa Savage and Wizkid are in-fact an item as there have been rumors allover social media linking the two of them romantically.

