Wizkid & third son Zion reunite in London (photos)

Wizkid is back to daddy duties as the superstar touched down London last night

He shared the adorable photos with caption ‘look who welcomed me to London’ .

Last year, Wizkid welcomed Zion with his former manager and 38 year old single mum of two, Jada Pollock.

Recall that Wizkid in an interview, revealed that his parents found out about his 3rd son with his manager, Jada Pollock on social media.

In an interview with Beat FM, the singer was asked how he tells his parents he is having a kid out of wedlock to which he replied;

“The crazy thing is this last one. My parents just kinda found out online’.

My Mom just wants me to get married, stay with one woman and have babies but I’m 27 years old.”

Wizkid continued saying although he has 3 kids from 3 different women, he would love another child, this time a girl.

“I’ve got three kids, three lovely boys that I love so much. I want a girl,” he said.

On not being able to keep his life private he said;

“I’m a private person. I like to keep my personal life out of the media as much as I can,” he said.

“There are superstars that [have] normal lives. You can control everything if you want to.”

On if he will eventually settle down with just one woman, he said;

“that will be hard because I have a lot of women that are really really dear to my heart”.

