Wizkid’s 2nd baby-mama calls him out for not taking care of his responsibility, fans react

Wizkid‘s second baby mama, Binta Diallo has called him out just days after his first baby mama Shola Ogudu insinuated he hasn’t been there for their 7 year old son.

She posted cryptic posts about being there for ‘your kids’ and when a Wizkid fan page slammed her,she replied saying he has only spent $13k in two years and doesn’t pay her nor her son’s bills.

Here is what his first baby mama wrote on Twitter days ago;

“Being a Mom and a Dad and Still Manage to Slay all at once on a Legit Income!!! Please I need my accolades served chilled!!!! It’s very well deserved!!!

Thank you lord.. I’ll never get tired of thanking you God.. Cos I am where and who I am because of you my Miracle Worker!!!

I have alottt to say.. I feel the need to call someone out soo baddd..

Like just blast our full REAL history for the public.

Let the world know the Real Truth not the liesss this person has made the world believe

But God keeps patting me on the back saying I gotchu baby…

It’s a been a great day today.. Let’s leave it at that and keep it classy as always.

#Everyday4theThief1dayForTheOwner #OnedayBushmeatGoCatchTheHunter

He Who Fights and Runaway Lives to Fight Another day FULLY ARMED!!!

..You’ve been strong for so long don’t let nobody change that

So because of the fear of God In me I’ll save this person face.

And Leave this person to Karma to do what it does best…”

