Wizkid’s 3rd Babymama Jada Pollock Shows Off Major Cleavage [Photos]

Wizkid's third babymama, current girlfriend and manager, Jada Pollock has showed off her milk factory in a bikini top.







”🦋Trust Bond 🦋”.

Jada Pollock, is a British brand consultant that has worked with Wizkid in recent times. She’s one of the trio of managers that Wizkid works with, including Sunday Are and Dumi Oburota. Her brand consultancy business has enabled her work with former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, as well as American singers, Chris Brown and Pia Mia.

Before her romantic relationship with Wizkid that gave birth to Zion (no pun intended), she had worked with him in the capacity of an image consultant, responsible for retaining his boy-next-door persona that the Starboy thrives on. The two started working together in 2014 and their collaboration has borne more than one fruit: Jada was right in the mix of the events that led to Drake featuring on the remix of Ojuelegba.

At 34 years old, she’s the oldest of Wizkid’s three baby mothers. She started her career as a stylist but after a degree from the University of Westminster soon started her own business.

Inside sources say the relationship went from purely professional to amorous shortly after they started working together, and although Wizkid is not too keen on the relationship, they had a chemistry that led to her getting pregnant around Valentine’s Day in 2017.



The baby is said to have been born two weeks ago and was not revealed to the public until yesterday when Jada posted a photo on her Snapchat- forcing Wizkid’s hand to make his own announcement.