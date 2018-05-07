Wizkid’s ex, Tania Omotayo, slammed for attacking blogger who exposed her relationship with an alleged yahoo boy.

Wizkid ex Tania Omotayo has been slammed by a blogger who allegedly claimed she was attacked by Tania for exposing her relationship with an alleged yahoo boy.

According to 9jagistlive2018, Tania Omotayo who is now reportedly known for stooping so low in Lagos to date yahoo boys because of handbags, was spotted with the guy identified as Summy at Buzz barr.

The report reads;

“Tania instead of you reporting ma post, face your life. U r dating an alleged sick yahoo boy for handbags. Will you deny this? Is this not you nd our Summy at Buzz Barr? The person who posted this did a Post and Delete, because Tania told him to. stop hiding, or you don’t want people to know how low you have stooped in Lagos?

Tania and our Summy holding hands, they feel they are safe at buzz Barr amongst friends other than that they are hiding because Tania doesn’t want it to affect her runs 🐸 video above in my insta stories!

my dear it was day before yesterday, while she is making noise on social media claiming @tiwasavagewants her life”

Watch below:

Leave a Comment…

comments