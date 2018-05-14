Wizkid’s first Baby Mama, Shola subtly accuses him of being a deadbeat father?

Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu is shading someone on Twitter, and we can’t help but think it’s him.

Earlier today, we reported that their son, Boluwatife launched a clothing line for kids yesterday, being his 7th birthday and people are saying it’s bad for him to not have posted about the business today at least to create more awareness and sales.

Fans and critics alike are also saying he couldn’t even post his photo on Instagram to wish him a happy birthday.

Well, according to OluwaniShola, she has being a mother and father to their son all by herself (which could possibly suggest that wiz issa deadbeat dad).

Her tweets below:

“Being a Mom and a Dad and Still Manage to Slay all at once on a Legit Income!!! Please I need my accolades served chilled!!!! It’s very well deserved!!! Thank you lord.. I’ll never get tired of thanking you God.. Cos I am where and who I am because of you my Miracle Worker!!! I have alottt to say.. I feel the need to call someone out soo baddd.. Like just blast our full REAL history for the public. Let the world know the Real Truth not the liesss this person has made the world believe But God keeps patting me on the back saying I gotchu baby… It’s a been a great day today.. Let’s leave it at that and keep it classy as always. #Everyday4theThief1dayForTheOwner #OnedayBushmeatGoCatchTheHunter He Who Fights and Runaway Lives to Fight Another day FULLY ARMED!!! ..You’ve been strong for so long don’t let nobody change that So because of the fear of God In me I’ll save this person face. And Leave this person to Karma to do what it does best…”

