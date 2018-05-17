Wizkid’s second babymama angrily reacts, says she was not a one night stand, posts pictures of herself & Wizkid when they were still dating

Looks like we’d be having a Wizkid vs. His Babymamas issue today.

Wizkid is getting dragged by his babymamas, Sola Ogudu, and recently, Binta Diamond.

It all started when Sola accused Wizkid of being a dead beat dad, an allegation his second babymama also confirmed.

While ranting yesterday, Binta says Wizkid has neglected his role as a father to their child, and she’s only received $13k in 2 years from her baby daddy.

Wizkid immediately reacted to these allegations, where he simply said there are always two sides to a story.

Not backing down, Binta also responded to allegations by folks on social media who claimed her son was as a result of a one-night stand…

Many are assuming Wizkid and Binta just had a one night stand, which apparently, led to her being pregnant, and giving birth.

You should recall about 2 years ago after Binta gave birth and revealed Wizkid as the father of the baby, the singer didn’t acknowledge, he denied being the father.. fast forward to months later, he acknowledged he was the Father of Binta’s son, Ayo.

Reacting to trolls, she posted images of herself and Wizkid when “they were together.”

She shared the images, captioning them:

When we first met we hung out and clicked. He told me he really liked me and I fell for it cause my feelings for him were genuine. I#summer2014 #nyc You people calling me delusional? And that I forced my self into him so y he kept on coming back. He even posted us in his page after he came to see me in my city #atlnights #notaonenightstand

