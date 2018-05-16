Wizkid’s Son And Ice Prince’s Son Pose Together In Matching Oufits (Photo)

Jamal and Wizkid
Rapper Ice Prince Zamani shares photo of his son, Jamal rocking matching outfit with Wizkid’s son, Boluwatife as they posed together.
He captioned it; “Look at these Kids 2 Boiz 2 MEN Joy To The World…. #Jamal #Tife #smallDaddys”
Boluwatife is slightly older than Jamal.
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!