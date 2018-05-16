Wizkid’s Son And Ice Prince’s Son Pose Together In Matching Oufits (Photo)

Jamal and Wizkid

Rapper Ice Prince Zamani shares photo of his son, Jamal rocking matching outfit with Wizkid’s son, Boluwatife as they posed together.

He captioned it; “Look at these Kids 2 Boiz 2 MEN Joy To The World…. #Jamal #Tife #smallDaddys”

Boluwatife is slightly older than Jamal.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria