Local News

Wizkid’s Son And Ice Prince’s Son Pose Together In Matching Oufits (Photo)

 

Jamal and Wizkid

Rapper Ice Prince Zamani shares photo of his son, Jamal rocking matching outfit with Wizkid’s son, Boluwatife as they posed together.

He captioned it; “Look at these Kids 2 Boiz 2 MEN Joy To The World…. #Jamal #Tife #smallDaddys”

Boluwatife is slightly older than Jamal.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

BBNaija: Miracle’s Brother Reacts To Claims That The Reality Star Has A Sugar Mummy Called Juliet (Video)

#BBNaija: Cee-C Looks Absolutely Gorgeous In No Makeup Photos

Ohanaeze Dares IPOB, Insists Restructuring Summit Must Hold

Rivers APC Crisis: Senator Abe Begs Buhari To Intervene

Too Hilarious! NYSC Corp Members Pushes Plus-sized Colleague In The Butt To Climb Rope Ladder (Photos)

Lady With Huge Tattoo Of Davido On Her Chest Suddenly Goes Missing (Photos)

So Heroic: See How Nigerian Soldiers Dramatically Rescued Old Man From Boko Haram (Photo)

PDP Chieftain, Bode George Finally Speaks About His Son’s Death

Police DPO Dies In Indian Hospital After System Collapse (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *