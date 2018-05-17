Entertainment

Wizkid’s third babymama reacts, says Wizkid is the best dad in the world…. Then Binta, the second babymama replies her!

Wizkid is getting accolades from his third babymama and manager, Jada Pollock.

Jada says Wizkid is the best “daddy” any son could dream of.

This comes after all the call out from Wizkid’s First and Second Baby mama. [Read Hereand Here if you missed it]

Jada is disagreeing with them, and folks on Social media are of the opinion that Jada is a “wife material”, reason she’s getting all the attention from the singer.

Posting a loved up picture of her son and baby daddy on her page, she wrote as a caption; “Thank You’ For always being such an incredible Dad!! Ayo ❤”

….and then Binta, the second babymama reacted to Jada’s claims, Binta wrote in reaction to Jada’s post: “When someone treats your kid like crap, then you’ll understand where I’m coming from, till then.”

“Yeah of course he’s a good father to ur kid and we all see that #babymamager”

-Yabaleftonline


