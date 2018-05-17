Entertainment, Gossip

“Woke up missing you, love you bro” – Davido Remembers Late Friend, DJ Olu

Nigerian superstar singer, Davido, today remembered his late friend, DJ Olu who mysteriously died months ago Banana Island, Lagos.

Dj Olu was Billionaire Dapo Abiodun’s son and was among his three friends that died at that time last year.

Davido shared a picture of the late DJ Olu on social media revealing that he misses him.

See his post below:

