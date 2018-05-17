Local News

Woman Accidentally Shot In The Head By Suspected Police Officer In Delta (Photos)

 

The victim at hospital

A woman who was on her way to a friend’s house to cook, has become the latest victim of Police brutality, after she was shot by a police officer who mistook her for an armed robber in Delta State.

It was gathered that the incident happened at Atufe Road, Sapele, in the early hours of Sunday, May 13, when some policemen were allegedly in pursuit of fleeing armed robbers and one of the officers mistakenly shot at her thinking she was one of the armed gang members

She was later rushed to a nearby clinic by the officers for immediate treatment.

