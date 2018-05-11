Local News

Woman Batters Nephew Over Inability To Recite Quran

Arrested suspect

A 29-year-old woman, Ummi Bashiru, who allegedly assaulted a nephew over his inability to recite the Quran, was on Friday arraigned in an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State.

Bashiru, a resident of Gbodo area, Ewu Owa community in Ikorodu, is being tried on a count charge of assault, an offence he denied committing.

The Chief Magistrate, F. A. Azeez, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum and adjourned further hearing until May 31.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. John Iberedem, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on April, 26, at her residence.

He alleged that the accused assaulted the 12-year-old nephew. who was living with her. by beating him severely with an electric wire and stick.

“The accused is an aunt to the boy. She usually beats him severely with horsewhips, cutlass and other dangerous weapon which has left permanent scars on his body.

“The last beatings aroused the neighbours who reported her to the police.

“She battered the boy with electric wire because he cannot recite Quran,” Iberedem told the court.

He said that the offence contravened Section 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

-NAN

