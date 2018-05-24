Woman Bites Boyfriend’s Tongue, Refuses To Let Go During Break-Up Kiss (Photos)

A 23-year-old man in eastern China had to be rescued by Police after his soon-to-be ex-girlfriend apparently bit his tongue and refused to let go, IB Times reports.

According to some onlookers, the bizarre incident happened when the man had proposed to break up with the 26-year-old woman, and she asked for a last kiss.

Officers in Anhui Province had to use pepper spray on the woman to free the man, according to Police.

The woman’s parents explained to Police that their daughter recently became ‘mentally unstable’ after being scammed while shopping online, and that could be the cause of her behaviour.

The parents said their daughter and the man had been in a relationship for several years. They didn’t comment on whether or not they were breaking up.

The incident happened on the street of Qianshan in Anhui Province on May 20.

Mobile phone footage has emerged online, which shows the couple appearing to be kissing outside the town’s disease control and prevention centre.

The man can be heard crying and struggling to break free as his girlfriend bites on his tongue.

According to Police, the man, surnamed Liu, was taken to the hospital. He didn’t sustain major injuries.

His girlfriend, surnamed Zhou, was taken to her parents’ house to be looked after.

Police officer Wu Changfeng said: “When we arrived, some passers-by said the couple were talking over issues of a breakup.”

Officer Wu added that the woman’s parents had claimed she had suffered from mental health problems in the past.

“Her parents said she had received treatments in Hefei for five years and then she had fully recovered,” policeman Wu said.

