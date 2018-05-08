Local News

Woman Who Laboured For 34 Hours Finally Gives Birth, Shares Adorable (Photos)

 

An Instagram user claims to have laboured for 34 hours before giving birth shared this touching photos online.

According to her, she felt this unlimited joy and fulfilment when she finally saw the lovely face of her child. She was seen shedding deep tears of joy as she expressed gratefulness to God for the safe delivery of the child.

Childbirth at times could be an issue for some women with others taking delivery of their children through cesarean delivery.

See more photos:

