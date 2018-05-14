Entertainment, Gossip

“Women should be submissive and accept their divine status as helpmates ” – Ex Beauty Queen

A former beauty queen, Beauty Istifanus, has said that the issue of domestic violence have continued to be on the increase because more women have refused to submit to their men.

Miss Beauty said this while in her interview with Vanguardngr, the former Miss Ambassador for Peace and ex-beauty queen, disclosed that women should accept their divine status as helpmates and be submissive to the male folk at all times.

The Kaduna State-born damsel who recently condemned gender equality on social media said she is still unapologetic about her opinion, and maintained that women should stop craving for equal rights and privileges with their male counterparts.

She said;

“Gender equality is not possible in this part of the world because men are superior to women. This is my own opinion and I’m unapologetic about it,” she said, adding that most women are not submissive which is why their husbands turn them to punching bags.

“The major cause of domestic violence in homes today is the unwillingness of the wife to be submissive to her husband, thereby bringing friction between them. My advice to women is that they should be submissive to their husbands and in return they will be respected”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Massive crowd welcomes President Buhari to Jigawa state (Photos)

Sons of Nigerian politicians fight over whose dad is the richest

‘We didn’t collect money from Tekno for compensation’ – Danfo Drivers

”I have had s*x in an uncompleted building” – Anita Joseph (Video)

Davido’s girlfriend Chioma Gets Verified on Instagram with 200k Followers (Photo)

Sons of Nigeria Wealthy Politians Fights In UK over Who’s Father is the Richest (Photos)

“I Had Sex In An Uncompleted Building; I Choose Money Over Good Sex” – Anita Joseph

Quilox Club Owner, Shina Peller Celebrates His Birthday With New Photo!

New Music: Davido – African Girl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *