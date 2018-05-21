World Cup 2018: Spain Releases Squad List As Morata, Fabregas, Others Miss Out (See Full List)

File photo

Alvaro Morata has missed out on a place in Spain’s squad for the World Cup in Russia, with Cesc Fabregas, Marcos Alonso, Ander Herrera and Hector Bellerin also omitted by Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui named his 23-man squad for the tournament on Monday, with four Premier League players included – David de Gea, Cesar Azpilicueta, Nacho Monreal and David Silva.

However, there was no place for Chelsea striker Morata, with Isco, Sergio Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Rodrigo and Diego Costa preferred in attack.

Morata has struggled for fitness and form since joining the Blues from Real Madrid last summer, and has scored 11 goals in the Premier League since arriving in England.

Spain sqaud list

Meanwhile, Andres Iniesta has been included in the squad the day after playing his final game for Barcelona.

“We’ve taken the players we feel are the best and feel that we have the ingredients to challenge for the title and are just anxious for things to start now,” said Lopetegui.

“We feel that each one will bring his style and personality to the team and this is important for each game and each situation.”

Spain open their tournament against neighbours Portugal on June 15 before they face Iran and Morocco in their remaining Group B fixtures.

Lopetegui added: “This is the best and most beautiful competition in the world but at the same time the most difficult as you only have three initial games to prove oneself.”

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao).

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Isco (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), David Silva (Manchester City), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid).

Forwards: Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid).

