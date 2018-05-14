‘World’s hottest grandmother’, shares the secret to her age-defying looks (Photos)

Australian blonde beauty, Gina Stewart, 47, who is regarded by many as the ‘world’s hottest grandmother’ has revealed the secret to her age-defying looks that saw her lose 15kg.

Gina, a single mother to four children, James, 27, Casey, 25, Cody, 22, four-year-old daughter Summer and a 10-month-old granddaughter credited her incredibly youthful appearance to her daily diet.

According to the Gold Coast-born, she usually eats eggs to kickstart for breakfast and enjoys rye cracker, cottage cheese and avocado for lunch.

For dinner, she eats either chicken, fish or turkey mince with salad or beans, broccoli and sweet potato.

She also gave up alcohol two years ago and doesn’t drink coffee.

Gina Stewart who came in at 12th place after she was in the running for the coveted Miss Maxim Australia 2018, told Daily Mail Australia ;

‘Being a grandma doesn’t mean you have to wear the floral granny undies, I’m not hanging up my sexy lingerie just yet,’

‘I’ve only been eating these foods for the past year or so and have shed 15kg with light exercise. When I was younger, I could eat as much as I wanted and never gained a pound. Much harder at this age for sure.

‘I’ve only started eating healthy and I’m more conscious of what chemicals I put into my body the past two years. Massive difference in the way I look and feel.’

