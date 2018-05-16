Worried Bukola Saraki Set To Meet President Buhari Over Alleged Plot By IGP To Implicate Him

Senate President Bukola Saraki and President Muhammadu Buhari (Photo:NAN)

The President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki is set to meet President Muhammadu Buhari to relay to him an alleged plot by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to implicate him (Saraki).

The President of the Senate is to lead the leadership of the upper legislative chamber to meet with President Buhari over the alleged plot which Saraki disclosed on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday.

Saraki had raised the alarm on the floor of the Senate over a plot by the IGP to implicate him using ‘coerced’ cultists.

“My Distinguished Colleagues, there is an issue I need to bring to your attention urgently. Last night, a group of suspects that had been arrested in Kwara state for cultism and whose investigations had been completed, and were about to go under prosecution under state law under the advice of the DPP and Ministry of Justice.

“All of a sudden they have been ordered to be transferred to Abuja this morning. The information reaching [the Kwara State Governor] as he received from the Inspector General of Police, is that they had been directed by the IGP to bring them to Abuja.

“The information that he has is for them to try to see how they will alter the statement that they already made in Ilorin and try to implicate the State Government and particularly myself.

“As we speak now, these suspects are already here in Abuja.

“These acts are of desperation, blackmail and intimidation. All actions to undermine our democracy are a recipe for anarchy because we are doing our work tasking officials to obey the law, due process and subject themselves to constitutional authority.

“I think it is important that I bring these dangerous developments to your attention, and the attention of the entire country,” he said.

Saraki explained that he was bringing the issue to the attention of his colleagues to let them know the gravity of the situation.

“I know the gravity of the issue that is why I am bringing it to your attention and to continue to let our colleagues and the world know presently the danger we are going with and the levels of the rascality that is going on with some of these actions.

“I have brought it to your attention and we must continue to play our own role in doing what we believe in the course of our duty.

“It is very unfortunate but that it the information I have as of now,” the President of the Senate said.

The Senate resolved that the Senate President should lead a delegation to relay the concerns raised on the floor by Saraki to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The delegation would consist of the Senate President, the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan; the Chief Whip, Senator Olusola Adeyeye; and the Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Other members of the delegation would included Senator Danjuma Goje, Senator Sam Anyanwu, Senator Aliyu Wammako, Senator Fatima Raji Rasaki, and Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

-NAN

