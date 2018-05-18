Wow! Check Out Stunning Pre-Wedding Photos Of Comedian Ajebo

Ajebo is about to get married to his beautiful fiancee and has announced it in a special way.

The Nigerian comedian who is famous for his collection of viral animated skits shared the lovely pre-wedding photos of himself and his woman on his IG page.

He wrote; ”I found you, I found Love..With you everything is complete. Thanks for choosing to walk this path with me @uchae_kalu MrsEREM

“MeettheJEBOS18”.

Comedian Ajebo’s real name is Emeka Erem and he was born in Abia State, a protege of comedian AY Makun, he has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry and all through the years, has become a prominent household name.

