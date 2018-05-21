Wow! Check Out The Amazing Starfish-Inspired Dress Dencia Wore To The Billboard Awards (Photos)

Dencia at the Billboard awards

Dencia caused a stir when she arrived the 2018 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas dressed in a starfish inspired outfit.

The singer and entrepreneur shone in her glittery white and silver jumpsuit which had spikes resembling that of a starfish.

She paired the unusual outfit with a pair of thigh-high glittery boots.

As she emerged from her car, a loud shout of excitement went up as the crowd beheld her outfit.

See more photos and video below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria