Local News

Wow! Popular Supermodel And Her Husband Set Internet On Fire With Hot Maternity Photos

Maureen Waititu and her husband Frankie

Maureen Waititu, a very popular Kenyan supermodel and her fitness expert husband Frankie who own Just Gym It have sent the internet on overdrive after they posted photos of their maternity shoot.

Commonly referred to as Alpha Beta, the name of their popular YouTube channel, the couple have channeled some serious African vibe by going for a king and queen theme complete with body paint and brass accessories

“Black is Authoritative, Powerful, evokes Strong Emotions, and too much Black can feel overwhelming. Black represents Power, Sophistication, Elegance, Formality, Mystery and the Unknown. Black raises Kings and Queens. Black is beautiful.’’ Maureen posted.

The couple who have a son, Alex, are expecting their second child.

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Daddy’s Boy! BBNaija Star, Tobi Bakre Hangs Out With His Father At Work (Photos)

Best Boss Ever? See The Brand New Lexus SUV An Anambra Businessman Just Gave To His Staff (Photos)

See What Shekarau’s Supporters Did As He Was Arraigned In Court Today

Tears! See Newborn Baby Rescued After Being Dumped Inside Dustbin To Die (Video)

Shock As 18-Year-Old Drowns While Bathing In A Pond In Kano

S*x-For-Marks Scandal: OAU Female Student Who Exposed Her Lecturer On Tape Opens Up To CNN

Why Court Declared Me Wanted – Innoson Motors CEO, Innocent Chukwuma Reveals

Xenophobic Attacks: Reps Charge FG To Punish South Africa

My Own Staff Defrauded Me N3m – Billionaire Businesswoman, Alakija

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *