Wow! Popular Supermodel And Her Husband Set Internet On Fire With Hot Maternity Photos

Maureen Waititu and her husband Frankie

Maureen Waititu, a very popular Kenyan supermodel and her fitness expert husband Frankie who own Just Gym It have sent the internet on overdrive after they posted photos of their maternity shoot.

Commonly referred to as Alpha Beta, the name of their popular YouTube channel, the couple have channeled some serious African vibe by going for a king and queen theme complete with body paint and brass accessories

“Black is Authoritative, Powerful, evokes Strong Emotions, and too much Black can feel overwhelming. Black represents Power, Sophistication, Elegance, Formality, Mystery and the Unknown. Black raises Kings and Queens. Black is beautiful.’’ Maureen posted.

The couple who have a son, Alex, are expecting their second child.

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria