Wow! See How Super Falcons Defender, Onome Celebrated Her 35th Birthday In China (Photos)

Ebi Onome, a Nigerian female footballer has celebrated her birthday with lots of fanfare.

The Super Falcons defender, who plays for Chinese professional side, Henan Huishang Football club celebrated her birthday in far away China as her teammates gather round her to share in her joy.

Onome who has just turned 35 years old, shared photos from the celebration in China on Instagram page with her many fans.

Below are some more photos:

