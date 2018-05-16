Entertainment

WTF? Man Brings His 2 Friends to Sleep With his Babymama For getting Drunk and High

How the H? But well It doesn’t seem like she’s got problem, she sound like she was prepared for it.. A lady on Twitter is blowing up her page, and revealing an explicit dirty secret of herself, The lady named Benz-pusha said her Babydaddy made her sleep with him and his 2 friends, after she told him she was drunk, Thats Not the worst, Wait for this, And all the 3 of them came inside her.. Gosh.. See below!


You may also like

#BBNaija: Cee-C stuns without makeup

Tramadol Abuse: Most youths have lost their sense of identity – Actor, Majid Michel

“Ramadan fasting to begin on Thursday,” — Saudi says

Terry G replies troll who mocked him for having sachet water on his dinning table

Upcoming Actress Celebrates Her Birthday In Style, Shares Photos In Her Underwear

Shina Peters Reveals What He Doesn’t Want To Die With

Photos: Teddy A awarded as “Best Big Brother Housemate 2018 at Super Play Pool Party

DJ Cuppy Shares New Photo With Her Boyfriend, Asa Asika, In Senegal

“They Will Use Ladder & Climb To Cut It”: This Wedding Cake Has Got People Talking

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *