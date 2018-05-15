WWE’s Nikki Bella ‘speechless’ after ex John Cena announces on TV that he wants to father her kids

American professional wrestler, Nikki Bella has admitted she is ‘speechless’ after John Cena said he wants to be the father of her children weeks after they split up.

The wrestlers ended their engagement last month after six years together, amid speculation that John’s resistance to have kids caused strain on the relationship.

However, John seems to be keen to get back together with his former fiancee, judging by his subtle-as-a-brick interview on Today.

The 41-year-old said: ‘I still love Nicole, I still would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole.

‘There was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended.

‘There’s been a lot of speculation recently about me being seen in public, and everyone’s been like,

“Oh John Cena’s enjoying the single life.” No, I was supposed to be married and have a honeymoon over these two weeks.

‘I am in my house alone surrounded by these emotionally strong memories.

And everyday from 6 to 9 I get out of the house and talk to strangers as social interaction.

‘I don’t want anybody else. I love Nicole and I’m really trying to support her in her trying to find whatever it is she wants that made this fall apart in the first place.’

On Nikki’s part, she said ;



‘I’m speechless. Um… yeah. That’s crazy.’

‘I just want John and I both to live happily ever after whether it’s together or separate and I just don’t want us to go down the road in life and have regrets of like “I did this for you” or “you did this for me”, so I think it’s okay in relationships to take that moment.’

