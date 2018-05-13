Yahaya Bello is steeped in Ignorant – FFK

According Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello, is steeped in ignorance because he doesn’t know that an average American official refers to anyone as ‘sir’. FFK as is popularly called attributed a statement t0 Governor Bello saying “Let us see who they will present to contest against President Muhammadu Buhari who even President Donald Trump referred to as sir”. According to Femi Fani-Kayode, it is pure ignorance for Bello to say President Trump referring to Buhari as sir is sign of endorsement as it is a normal American practice to refer to even criminals as ‘Sir’.

See tweet below;

"Let us see who they will present to contest against @MBuhari who even @realDonaldTrump referred to as sir"- Gov. Yahaya Bello. Consider Bello's ignorance! He doesn't know that in America the use of the word 'sir' is not an expression of support or endorsement but simply a..1/2 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 13, 2018

…function of good manners. Even the American police and the FBI often use the word "sir" when addressing criminals and suspects whilst arresting them. Didn't they teach Gov. Yahaya Bello that in kindergarten? @MBuhari 's supporters need help. They are steeped in ignorance! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 13, 2018

See how some Nigerians reacted

It’s not about Bello’s ignorance. Present your candidate, Simple!

Hasten up your search for a candidate and present one. Save us the noise pollution. — Yusuf Illo (@talk2yusuf) May 13, 2018

Trump used the word sir out of respect cos he sees Buhari as his grandfather… Period — Donsteve (@Donstev07340048) May 13, 2018