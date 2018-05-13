Politics, Trending

Yahaya Bello is steeped in Ignorant – FFK

According Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello,  is steeped in ignorance because he doesn’t know that an average American official refers to anyone as ‘sir’. FFK as is popularly called attributed a statement t0 Governor Bello saying “Let us see who they will present to contest against President Muhammadu Buhari who even President Donald Trump referred to as sir”. According to Femi Fani-Kayode, it is pure ignorance for Bello to say President Trump referring to Buhari as sir is sign of endorsement as it is a normal American practice to refer to even criminals as ‘Sir’.

See tweet below;

See how some Nigerians reacted


You may also like

Your Defeat Will Be More Than What You Got in 2014 – Fayose to Fayemi

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th May

Noble Igwe ‘Shakes the Table’ and Nigerians Reacts

This is the most beautiful portrait of president Buhari you will ever see

Nothing is wrong with Me, I am Alright- Buhari

Nigerian Celebrities and others, React to EFCC Raiding a Club in Lagos

Buhari’s Son Wasn’t Treated in Germany – Minister of Health

Buhari, Only President Queen Elizebeth Ever Shook Without Wearing Gloves – FFK Mocks APC

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th May

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *