“Yahoo boys bring money into the economy, while politicians steal money out of our economy” — Efe

Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, Efe Ejeba has aired his 2 cents over the trending “Yahoo Boy” debate.

Apparently, It all started after the EFCC raided Club 57 in Lagos, where over 12 suspected internet fraudsters were arrested by the EFCC.

Efe in reaction wrote: “Yahoo boys bring money into the economy, Politicians steal money and take it out of our economy. Nigerians please who is justified?”

The creative director and lead producer at Soundcity TV, Olamide Adedeji, has reacted to the recent raid of Club 57 in Lagos, where over 12 suspected internet fraudsters were arrested by the EFCC.

Olamide, in Twitter, slammed those idolizing ‘Yahoo boys’, stating it is not the Nigerian dream.

He went further to state that such persons are armed robbers, armed with computers harming people and corporations.

His tweets reads: ‘Yahoo boys are armed robbers. Armed with computers harming people and corporations. So please, file them next to Drug dealers, thieves, money launderers etc.

“They don’t deserve to be glorified, praised or emulated. We need this reality check’.

“For those that are idolizing Yahoo people. That isn’t the Nigerian dream. That is pure FRAUD! Imagine you wake up in the morning & your life savings are gone only to be used to pop champagne and drive cars and nurture bad habits. Authorities must nip this trend in the bud, FAST!’.

