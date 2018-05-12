Yahoo boys don’t deserve to be glorified – Olamide reacts to EFCC raid of Club 57

Olamide Adedeji has reacted to the recent raid of Club 57 in Lagos where EFCC arrested over 10 suspected internet fraudsters.

According to him, “Yahoo boys are armed robbers. Armed with computers harming people and corporations.

“So please, file them next to Drug dealers, thieves, money launderers etc. They don’t deserve to be glorified, praised or emulated. We need this reality check.”

He added: “for those that are idolizing Yahoo people. That isn’t the Nigerian dream.

“That is pure FRAUD! Imagine you wake up in the morning & your life savings are gone only to be used to pop champagne and drive cars and nurture bad habits.

“Authorities must nip this trend in the bud, FAST!’.

Just so you know, Yahoo boys are armed robbers. Armed with computers harming people and corporations. So please, file them next to Drug dealers, thieves, money launderers etc. They don’t deserve to be glorified, praised or emulated. We need this reality check. — O_A (@OlamideAdedeji) May 11, 2018

For those that are idolizing Yahoo people. That isn’t the Nigerian dream. That is pure FRAUD! Imagine you wake up in the morning & your life savings are gone only to be used to pop champagne and drive cars and nurture bad habits. Authorities must nip this trend in the bud, FAST! — O_A (@OlamideAdedeji) May 11, 2018

Leave a Comment…

comments