Entertainment, Gossip

Yahoo boys don’t deserve to be glorified – Olamide reacts to EFCC raid of Club 57

Olamide Adedeji has reacted to the recent raid of Club 57 in Lagos where EFCC arrested over 10 suspected internet fraudsters.

According to him,  “Yahoo boys are armed robbers. Armed with computers harming people and corporations.

“So please, file them next to Drug dealers, thieves, money launderers etc. They don’t deserve to be glorified, praised or emulated. We need this reality check.”

He added: “for those that are idolizing Yahoo people. That isn’t the Nigerian dream.

“That is pure FRAUD! Imagine you wake up in the morning & your life savings are gone only to be used to pop champagne and drive cars and nurture bad habits.

“Authorities must nip this trend in the bud, FAST!’.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Nigerians drag Noble Igwe for listing major fraud fronts in Nigeria

First photos & video from actor John Dumelo’s traditional marriage to his beautiful bride

Juliet Ibrahim addresses rumoured breakup with Iceberg Slim

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde in Sierra Leone for Presidential inauguration (Photos)

More photos of John Dumelo’s bride as they traditionally get married

Blac Chyna’s 18-year-old boyfriend surprises her with flowers as she celebrates 30th birthday

Yvonne Nelson congratulates her bestie, John Dumelo on his traditional marriage… Fans react (Photos)

Pre-wedding photos of John Dumelo and his Fiancee

“I am tempted to cheat on my wife everyday” – Actor, Emeka Okoro

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *