Yahoo Boys Saga: BBNaija’s Efe Ridiculed On Social Media (Photos)

Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, Efe, is currently trending on the internet, and not for good reasons.
 

It was earlier that operatives of the anti-graft agency, EFCC raided some night clubs and arrested 12 suspects with 10 cars recovered. 

According to reports, the suspects arrested were alleged internet fraudsters also known as yahoo boys.

This sparked arguments on social media with some people for the alleged yahoo boys and others, against them. BBNaija 2017 winner, Efe, also aired his opinion on the issue and it didn’t sit well with people who felt he was in support of these criminals.

In his words, “Yahoo boys bring money into the economy, Politicians steal money and take it out of our economy. Nigerians please who is justified?” 

This has attracted diverse responses on social media as seen below:

