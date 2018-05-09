‘Yaya Toure could return to Manchester City when Pep Guardiola leaves’, claims midfielder’s agent Dimitri Seluk



Yaya Toure could return to Manchester City when manager Pep Guardiola leaves the club, the midfielder’s agent Dimitri Seluk has told talkSPORT.

Toure, who has been on the fringes since the Spaniard’s appointment, will leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of this season after winning six major titles, including three Premier League crowns, in eight years with the club.







Guardiola confirmed Toure’s imminent departure last week, and revealed plans to give the long-serving star a fitting send off in their final home game of the season against Brighton on Wednesday.

But Seluk has seemingly accused Guardiola of forcing his client out of the club, and suggested Wednesday night’s outing – which will be only his tenth league appearance this season – may NOT be his last ever in a City shirt.

Toure is hoping to join another Premier League side this summer, and Seluk – whose relationship with City was strained by the infamous ‘birthday cake-gate’ row – said his client will prove to Guardiola he was wrong to let him leave.

“Yaya was one of the first to come to Manchester City when Sheikh Mansour started to make a new big club and Yaya has done very well,” Seluk said in an EXCLUSIVE interview with talkSPORT host Jim White.

“But, today is not the end of his career. He will continue his career in England and he will prove he is still a very good player and that it might be a mistake for Guardiola [to let him go].

“He is ready to play a few years more.

“Maybe one day he will come back to Manchester City, maybe as a player, maybe as a coach or a sporting director, we will see.

“Yaya’s heart is with the Manchester City supporters and tonight will be his last game for this team, but it probably won’t be his last game [for Man City].

“Maybe in one year or two years, Guardiola will be out and Yaya will come back. Nobody knows. We will see.”

A host of Premier League sides are said to be queuing up to sign Toure this summer.

The likes of Everton, Burnley and newly-promoted Wolves have been credited with an interest in the midfielder, who turns 35 on Sunday.

But, asked if a deal is already in place for Toure to join another English club, Seluk added: “Not at this moment.

“We haven’t spoken to anybody until this moment because we didn’t know what would happen for the future, but now we know Guardiola has said, ‘Yaya will leave’, so OK, now we will start.

“Bayern Munich gave [Frank] Ribery one more year because they won everything, but when Manchester City win Premier League… but OK, Guardiola made this decision and it’s his decision.

“Yaya will prove he can play more. He is ready. Maybe he is not good enough for the Guardiola system, but we will see what happens next season.

“In my opinion, every club in England would like to sign Yaya. He will be one of the most motivated players to play in the Premier League next season.”

