Entertainment

Ycee Reveals Title and Release Date Of His Debut Album

Last week, artiste – Ycee joined the list of top African artistes like Mr Eazi and Wizkid to be interviewed by Julie Adenuga on Apple’s Beats 1 radio.

During this interview, the rapper revealed that his debut album would be titled “Ain’t Nobody Badder Than (ANBT)” and will be released in September 2018.

This comes after his 2017 ‘First Wave’ EP and as well as his collaborative EP ‘Late Night Vibrations’ with label mate Bella which was released earlier in the year.


Tags

You may also like

Bobrisky reveals he makes N600k weekly; says he wishes to have gender reconstructive surgery

Uche Ogbodo Celebrates 32nd Birthday With Sexy Bikini Photos

On This Day Last Year, Nollywood Actress Moji Olaiya Died In Canada At Age 42

Bobrisky reveals he makes N600k weekly; says he wishes to have gender reconstructive surgery

Wizkid’s second babymama angrily reacts, says she was not a one night stand, posts pictures of herself & Wizkid when they were still dating

Sugar Mummy allegations: Twitter users slam Miracle

I didn’t beg to be Vice President, I can leave at short notice – Osinbajo

Property developer jailed for 2,670 years for N25m scam

Lilian Afegbai fires back at Tonto Dikeh and Gifty for slamming her over surgery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *