Yemi Alade harshly replies fan who told her not to ‘provoke God’ after she made a motivational post on IG

Yemi Alade on Sunday morning posted a motivational punch line for her followers with the aim of inspiring them but things went sideways when a follower couldn’t relate and took her message for pride.

Yemi’s message read;

“Nothing About My Life Is Lucky… I have had to prepare and stay prepared”

The follower identified simply as @bbtmol then called out Yemi Alade and wrote;

“So for your mind now na u prepare pass @yemi Alade abi? No provoke God o“

A bewildered Yemi Alade who really felt concern for the follower replied;

“Your shallowness should be the ninth wonder of the world”

Apparently it took the gravity of her reply to caution him, as he scrammed for safety.

