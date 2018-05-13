Entertainment, Gossip

Yemi Alade harshly replies fan who told her not to ‘provoke God’ after she made a motivational post on IG

Yemi Alade on Sunday morning posted a motivational punch line for her followers with the aim of inspiring them but things went sideways when a follower couldn’t relate and took her message for pride.

Yemi’s message read;

“Nothing About My Life Is Lucky… I have had to prepare and stay prepared”

The follower identified simply as @bbtmol then called out Yemi Alade and wrote;

“So for your mind now na u prepare pass @yemi Alade abi? No provoke God o“

A bewildered Yemi Alade who really felt concern for the follower replied;

“Your shallowness should be the ninth wonder of the world”

Apparently it took the gravity of her reply to caution him, as he scrammed for safety.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Mercy Johnson replies fan who said she doesn’t give out money to her fans

Skales walks out of interview in anger after his song, Booty language was criticized

Nigerian artiste Kcee & wife publicly shun each other (Photos)

Lady shares the advantages of cheating on your Spouse in advance

White lady calls out Nigerian man after being scammed

Joke Turns To War! Davido and Tiwa Savage Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

The adorable moment Stephanie Eze’s mum walked her down the aisle

Simi supports Noble Igwe as he defends his stand on fraud

Linda Ikeji shares new pictures in swimsuit beside her pool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *