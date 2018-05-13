Yemi Alade harshly replies fan who told her not to ‘provoke God’ after she made a motivational post on IG

Yemi Alade on Sunday morning posted a motivational punch line for her followers with the aim of inspiring them but things went sideways when a follower couldn’t relate and took her message for pride.
Yemi’s message read;
“Nothing About My Life Is Lucky… I have had to prepare and stay prepared”
The follower identified simply as @bbtmol then called out Yemi Alade and wrote;
“So for your mind now na u prepare pass @yemi Alade abi? No provoke God o“
A bewildered Yemi Alade who really felt concern for the follower replied;
“Your shallowness should be the ninth wonder of the world”
Apparently it took the gravity of her reply to caution him, as he scrammed for safety.
