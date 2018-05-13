Yemi Solade celebrates daughter as she turns 13 (Photos)

Nollywood Actor, Yemi Solade’s beautiful daughter, Ariyike Kofoworola just turned 13.

He excitedly made the announcement on Instagram with these lovely photos of her.

He wrote:

“My Daughter is 13….Journey Into TEENAGEHOOD begins…..We Love You, ARIYIKE!My Daughter, KOFOWOROLA Begins A Journey Into TEENAGEHOOD…..HAPPY 13th BIRTHDAY SWEETHEART……Mummy, Fela & I Wish You GOD’s UNALLOYED LOVE, FAVOUR & GRACE To Pull Through This Phase Of Life …..And Beyond!”

