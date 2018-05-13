Entertainment, Gossip

Yemi Solade celebrates daughter as she turns 13 (Photos)

Nollywood Actor, Yemi Solade’s beautiful daughter, Ariyike Kofoworola just turned 13.

He excitedly made the announcement on Instagram with these lovely photos of her.

He wrote:

“My Daughter is 13….Journey Into TEENAGEHOOD begins…..We Love You, ARIYIKE!My Daughter, KOFOWOROLA Begins A Journey Into TEENAGEHOOD…..HAPPY 13th BIRTHDAY SWEETHEART……Mummy, Fela & I Wish You GOD’s UNALLOYED LOVE, FAVOUR & GRACE To Pull Through This Phase Of Life …..And Beyond!”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Tobi’s alleged girlfriend, Regina reveals how she almost went into “Yahoo yahoo” when things were tough for her

Cardi B deletes her Instagram account as her feud with Azealia Banks gets messier. (Screenshots)

Tiwa Savage unfollows Davido on Instagram after he teased Wizkid over their relationship

Bobrisky slams lady asking him to stop talking with her husband (18+)

Nigerian man insults every woman on earth, calls his mother foolish

Timi Dakolo trolls man who declared his and Waje’s careers dead for supporting Noble Igwe

#BBNaija: Anto defends Alex against fan who insulted her

The Dome Grand Opening: BBNaija Ex-Housemates turn up in style in Abuja (photos)

Crowd storm the airport to welcome Davido & his girlfriend, Chioma as they visit Sierra Leone (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *