“You are beautiful” – Adesua Etomi gushes over Alex as they hangout together (Photos)

Stunning Nigerian actress, Adesua Etomi, has kept her promise of meeting with former housemate, Alex outside the Big Brother Naija house as she shared a photo from their meeting.

Adesua Etomi who gushed about Alex shared a lovely photo of the both of them writing,

I kept my promise. @alex_unusual You are beautiful. #ifyouknowyouknow

Alex on Monday, disclosed that her besties, Miracle and Tobi are her Men Crush Monday. She wrote on her page,

My Men crush Monday goes to these big heads. @[email protected] You both at some point in big brother house kept me sane. Even outside the house,you guys are still here for me. It’s amazing how most times we see things from the same point of view. It’s amazing how I can be very free and silly around both of you. It’s amazing how you both accept me for who I am. It’s funny cos I’ll never stop calling you both big heads. On a yobo level,we see nobody. May God continue to bless you both for me. Positive vibe is all I get from these two. #Toralex#wedyehair #wediehere#scattereverything #unusual

