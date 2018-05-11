You Are The Real Enemy Of Democracy, Not IGP – Sagay To Senate

Itse Sagay

Prof. Itse Sagay, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) on Wednesday said the Senate through their actions are constituting themselves as dangers to Nigeria’s democracy and not the Inspector- General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The Senate has declared the IGP as an enemy of democracy, saying he is unfit to hold a public office.

Senate President Bukola Saraki announced this on Wednesday during plenary at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

But speaking in a chat with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Sagay said the IGP cannot be said to shun the senate as he sent a representative who is a DIG but was rejected by the Senate.

He said by abandoning their legislative duties to visit their colleagues who are facing trial, the national assembly has proven they are the real enemy of democracy.

“Absolutely not! I don’t think the IGP has constituted himself as enemy of our democracy.

“It is the conduct of the senate that constitutes danger to democracy because of the way they frequently abandon their constitutional responsibilities and move en masse to engage in solidarity visits to their individual members who are undergoing trial in hospitals or other places. That is an indication of abandonment of democracy.

“They have regularly abused their rights under this democracy and have demonstrated that they are not sufficiently mature to operate in liberal democracy. That is what I have seen”.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria