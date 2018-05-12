You Can’t Separate Me And Miracle – Nina Tells Cee-C To Her Face During Photo Session (Video)

BBNaija star Nina has been caught on camera telling fellow star, Cee-C that she cannot be seperated from the show’s winner, Miracle.

The photo session

A video which is making some waves around social media has shown Nina and Cee-C having a slight altercation.







The former Big Brother Naija housemates were trying to take a group photograph when the incident happened. In the video Nina is seen telling Cee-C, “you can’t separate me and Miracle” when Cee-C struggled to take a position between Nina and Miracle.







The 5 BBNaija finalist had paid a visit to one of the TV show’s sponsors, ‘Minimie’ and while they were taking their positions to have a collective photo with the management, Cee-C was seen trying to come in-between Nina and Miracle.







The video has since gotten a lot of reactions on social media.







Watch below:



Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria