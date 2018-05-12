“You can’t separate me and Miracle” – Nina tells CeeC during photo shoot

A video footage where BBN finalists -Alex, Tobi, CeeC, Miracle and Nina – were posing for a photo shoot, shows the awkward moment CeeC tried to get in between Miracle and Nina.

While the housemates were trying to put themselves in position for the photo, CeeC was seen awkwardly trying to get herself in between lovers, Miracle and Nina.

Though, as could be heard in the video, she probably was trying not to get close to Tobi but it’s quite awkward because she then pulls Miracle close to her again.

Watch the video below:

