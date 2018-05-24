You gave me a mere N100K and I don’t appreciate it- Kemi Olunloyo drags Linda Ikeji again

Despite celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji going an extra mile to prove her baby bump is not prosthetic as claimed by Kemi Olunloyo,the controversial journalist went on yet another blasting spree last night .

Aftger Linda mentioned she donated N100K to her legal expenses and wanted to even do more but was discouraged by people, Kemi Olunloyo fired back calling it a ‘mere’ N100,000 and said she doesn’t appreciate it.

She also made several defaming allegations against Linda and even asked her to send her account number so she can return the N100K.

A MESSAGE FOR #LINDAIKEJI @officialLindaikeji I was trying to promote your stupid ass by announcing your N100k. Idiotic moron. Punch called me telling me that you sent me 100k while I was “languishing” in prison. When I came out the first time, Dumo gave me 850k, Miriam and Halima gave me 200k each and the list goes on. People don’t want me to criticize you because you donated to me. That’s what ruined Nigeria. You can’t report about certain personalities because they are sacred. I will continue to expose your lies. May God paralyze your livelihood and everything you lay your hands on like they did mine for telling Punch that wicked statement and may you and your family members languish in prison some day. The last time I cursed you is when you destroyed Adeola’s wedding sleeping with Dan two weeks before the wedding, snatched DBanj from Uche and lied that she was sleeping with Ikechukwu. I told you that you will never marry or have kids. It is now catching up. You need to apologize for that rubbish. Send me your account details to return your ritual money. People are in my twitter DM telling me you allegedly used your womb for rituals to get super rich, others saying you allegedly slept around to get money to build your empire. Regardless you gave me a mere 100K AND I DON’T APPRECIATE IT. TAKE IT BACK you homewrecker preaching celibacy. MAY YOU BE SERIOUSLY DISGRACED WHEN YOUR MOONBUMP FALLS OFF LIKE BEYONCE .

