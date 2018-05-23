Uncategorized

You hate Buhari because he distanced himself from you – Nigerians troll Senator Sani

Image result for sani shehu photo

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Mr Shehu Sani has lambasted politicians who are only loyal to the government of the day. According to the Kaduna state lawmaker. some people’s loyalty lasts as the power lasts, calling them temporary friends of the king, permanent friends of the throne.

However, his statement earned him serious backlash from many Nigerians on social media, where he equally made the statement. According to some of them, Mr Sani is only pained because President Buhari turned against him.
Here is what the lawmaker wrote below:

These are some of the reactions his statement invoked


