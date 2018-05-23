You hate Buhari because he distanced himself from you – Nigerians troll Senator Sani

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Mr Shehu Sani has lambasted politicians who are only loyal to the government of the day. According to the Kaduna state lawmaker. some people’s loyalty lasts as the power lasts, calling them temporary friends of the king, permanent friends of the throne.

However, his statement earned him serious backlash from many Nigerians on social media, where he equally made the statement. According to some of them, Mr Sani is only pained because President Buhari turned against him.

Here is what the lawmaker wrote below:

They never called themselves Buharists when Buhari was not in power.They will never call themselves Buharists when Buhari is out of power.They are Buharists because Buhari is in power.Temporary friends of the king, permanent friends of the throne. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) May 23, 2018

These are some of the reactions his statement invoked

Buhari is not our father, not our relative but we are buharist because we believe and trust in his integrity which have no mate as far as Nigeria is concern. We are buharist because we are supporting him and after his 8years we will cease to be buharist — Omorogbe Osas Earl (@EarlOsas) May 23, 2018

U never called ur self sarakist when saraki was not in power.u will never call ur self sarakist when saraki is out of power. u are sarakist because saraki is in power.Temporary friends of the king, permanent friends of the throne. — wa’ il Ibrahim (@yarima112) May 23, 2018