“You just dey start” – Davido congratulates Wizkid on his upcoming 02 Arena performance

Davido and Wizkid’s bromance keeps growing stronger. Wizkid tweeted his amazement at how far he has come .He revealed in a few days time, he would be performing to a crowd of 20,000 at the O2 Arena in London.



Davido replied:

You just dey start.


This is it! when we talk about men lifting each other.


