Entertainment, Viral

‘You know it’s true’ – Eminem reacts after Nicki Minaj publicly admit to dating him

Yesterday, popular rapper, Nicki Minaj responded in the affirmative after a fan of hers asked if she was dating rap legend, Eminem.

The curiosity came about after she shared a video of herself rapping alongside Big Sean and 2 Chainz in a YG song titled ‘Big Bank’ where she mentioned Eminem’s name.

This also drew Eminem’s attention and he also ‘confirmed’ their relationship status which Nicki said she wanted to keep private till the wedding date.

He joined Nicki in trolling fans who were already accusing them of dating just because she mentioned his name in the lyrics of one of her rap songs.

Lol. This is coming after Nicki had been linked to rapper Nas, shortly after dating Meek Mill.

-TSr


You may also like

‘Nigerians will have swollen pockets if money diverted under GEJ is distributed’ – Oshiomhole

Adekunle Gold opens up on his relationship with Simi

Cee-c, Bambam, and other housemates attend Teddy A’s single release party (Photos)

New Photos Of Chioma, Davido’s Assurance Girlfriend

“Free 606 Autos” – Davido wants the release Suspected Yahoo Boy Arrested by EFCC

#BBNaija: “Alex is so bitter she blocked me on Instagram” – Lady calls her out

Tonto Dikeh Rocks Mini Skirt To Her Son’s School Event (Photos)

Tekno, Lola Rae & a Baby Photo…. Did the Couple just welcome their First Child Together?

Video: Andrew Odoe — Have some sympathy (Unofficial music video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *