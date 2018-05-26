‘You know it’s true’ – Eminem reacts after Nicki Minaj publicly admit to dating him

Yesterday, popular rapper, Nicki Minaj responded in the affirmative after a fan of hers asked if she was dating rap legend, Eminem.

The curiosity came about after she shared a video of herself rapping alongside Big Sean and 2 Chainz in a YG song titled ‘Big Bank’ where she mentioned Eminem’s name.

This also drew Eminem’s attention and he also ‘confirmed’ their relationship status which Nicki said she wanted to keep private till the wedding date.

He joined Nicki in trolling fans who were already accusing them of dating just because she mentioned his name in the lyrics of one of her rap songs.

Lol. This is coming after Nicki had been linked to rapper Nas, shortly after dating Meek Mill.

-TSr