“You make Alex more popular when you criticize her” – Genevieve Nnaji

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji looks like she’s aware of the controversy that’s been trailing former Big Brother Naija housemate, Alex on her rumored relationship with Tobi and she has pointed out that the more she is being criticized, the more popular she gets.

The actress even went further to call Alex a queen and asked her followers to watch out for her.

She also used the medium to talk about love and asked people to learn to love and accept other people the way they are.

The actress wrote on her page,

Tag her if you know her. The more you criticize her the more popular you make her. Ask the disciples, the more the jews criticized them the more people followed them. Learn how to love people the way they are. She is a queen! Watch the space … Team #genevievennaji

The Tolex pair had been seen at different events lately with matching outfits since they got out of the reality show.

